WhatsApp To Release Multi-Account Feature Soon: How It Works

WhatsApp, the meta-owned popular instant messaging platform, is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature, which will allow users to add additional accounts to the app.

With this feature, it is finally possible to add additional accounts to the same WhatsApp app. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8 update, a limited group of beta testers may finally be able to experiment with this feature," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, It is visible that the meta-owned app is adding a feature that allows some beta testers to add additional accounts to the app.

- It’s possible to add a new account by tapping the arrow icon next to the QR code button.

- In the same menu, it’s also possible to switch to a different account.

- When you add a new account, it stays on your device until you decide to log out.

According to the report, this new feature helps people keep their private chats, work conversations, and other chats all in one app. It keeps your conversations separate, along with notifications, and lets you change between accounts without needing different devices or parallel apps.

Furthermore, this feature will streamline the process for users to manage multiple accounts on a single device. Rather than setting up distinct WhatsApp accounts individually on each device, you can utilise a single application on your primary device to conveniently access and switch between your various accounts.

The multi-account feature is available to some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it’s rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also releasing a feature to schedule calls in group chats. With this feature, users could plan and automatically notify all other participants about new upcoming group calls.

The report suggested that scheduling calls within group chats offers several significant advantages. It said that a scheduled group call improves the process of planning and coordinating discussions.