WhatsApp To Release New Interface To Advertise Status Updates: Know More

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly releasing an enhanced interface to advertise status updates on the WhatsApp Business app. The feature is currently available for some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp Business 23.12.0.73 update.

WhatsApp Business app rolled out the boost status shortcut feature in March, By using this shortcut after posting a new status update, businesses can quickly share it on Facebook and Instagram to attract new customers.

“However, WhatsApp has also been working on improving the interface of the section that appears when trying to enable the feature, and some beta testers may now experiment with it after installing the latest WhatsApp Business 23.12.0.73 update, which is available on the TestFlight app," said WABetaInfo.

As per the report, WhatsApp redesigned the section that appears after using the boost status shortcut. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo provides further information, such as the ability to reach new customers and lead them to a chat with us on WhatsApp by boosting our status updates.

With this new interface, WhatsApp wants to make it even clearer what the “boost status” option means. The business interacting with this feature will immediately understand that it allows creating a sponsored post on either Facebook or Instagram, in order to reach new customers and attract them to WhatsApp through the dedicated click-to-chat button.

Once a status update is advertised, it becomes an advertisement post on Facebook or Instagram. However, it will not be shared with other WhatsApp users since this feature exclusively provides optional advertising capabilities on Instagram and Facebook, the report said.

In addition, this is an exclusive business tool so it is not available to standard WhatsApp accounts. The new interface for the section that allows users to advertise their status updates is available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.