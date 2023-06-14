WhatsApp To Release New Short Video Messages Feature On iOS, Android: All Details

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to launch a new feature called video messages, bringing the ability to share short videos up to 60 seconds on iOS and Android devices. This feature is currently available to selected beta testers and will be gradually rolled out to more users over the coming weeks.

With this feature, it will possible to share short videos for up to 60 seconds, providing users with an enhanced way to quickly communicate with videos.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 update available from the TestFlight app and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to record and send video messages to some lucky beta testers," said WABetaInfo.

The easiest and quickest method to check if the ability to record a video message is enabled for your WhatsApp account is to tap the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation. If it turns into a video camera button, you can already record video messages starting today.

When you send or receive a video message, you need to enlarge it by tapping on the video once if you want to listen to the audio, as shown in the attached screenshot. Note that you should ask the recipient to update their version of WhatsApp so they can receive your video messages.

Since a video message is recorded and sent in real-time, it offers a sense of immediacy compared to a pre-recorded video that can be saved for being sent later. When recipients receive a video message, they can perceive it has recently been recorded, which significantly enhances its authenticity, WABetaInfo reported.

It is important to video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them. While it is not possible to directly forward video messages through the app, it is still possible to save them by screen recording as they are not sent by using the view once mode.

The ability to record and share video messages is available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app and WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.