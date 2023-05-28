WhatsApp To Release Screen Sharing Feature For Video Calls: Here's How It Will Work

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a screen-sharing feature, along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, and it is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

“WhatsApp keeps working on improving voice and video calls in the Android app. After introducing changes regarding the colour for missed calls in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.4 update, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that allows users to easily share their screen during a video call," WABetaInfo reported.

According to information shared by WABetaInfo, by tapping on the designated icon within the call control view, users will be prompted to share their screens.

This feature enables the recording and sharing of everything displayed on the screen with the recipient.

It is important to note that this screen-sharing capability may not be available on older versions of Android. Additionally, it might not function during large group calls. Furthermore, if the recipient is using an outdated version of WhatsApp, they may not be able to view the content shared on the screen.

The report suggests that the users will have full control over this feature. Despite the continuous transmission of your screen content during the video call, you can stop the process at any time. In addition, this feature is only enabled if you give your consent to share the content of your screen.

After installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update, some users may notice a few minor changes regarding the new bottom navigation bar.

In particular, some tabs within the bottom navigation bar have been arranged in a certain order. Specifically, some users may now see the tabs within the bottom navigation bar in this order: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status.

The ability to share the content of your screen, along with the new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, is available to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.