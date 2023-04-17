WhatsApp To Release This Big Feature Soon: Here's All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing the ability to add a description to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents. The features is currently available for some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, this feature can come in handy if the current caption doesn’t accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

Soon, you will be able to add a custom description for the forwarded image by removing the current caption. This feature is useful in case the current caption doesn’t correctly describe the image or you want to attach a different description.

When you remove the current caption and you add your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message so the recipients know it doesn’t belong to the original message. Thanks to this feature, users can provide additional context to the forwarded media by explaining why they forwarded it and sharing their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the media.

By allowing users to add an explanatory message to the forwarded media, this feature can definitely mitigate misunderstandings and misinterpretations, and enhance the understanding of the media’s content among recipients.

It is important to note that after installing this update, some users may experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos. In this case, users have to wait for the next update that will likely fix the issue.

The ability to add a description to the forwarded message is available for some beta testers while forwarding images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption, and it may be available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.

In case the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, note that it is rolling out to even more users over the coming days.

Read all the Latest Tech News here