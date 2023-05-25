CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp To Replace Phone Numbers With Usernames: Here's How It Will Work
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Users will be able to access this feature through the WhatsApp Settings menu.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is actively working on introducing a username feature within the app settings

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. The feature, currently under development, is expected to be introduced in a future update of the popular instant messaging app.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update from the Google Play Store, we spotted a significant feature during our usual exploration of the new build," WABetaInfo said in its report.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is actively working on introducing a username feature within the app settings. Users will be able to access this feature through the WhatsApp Settings menu, specifically in the Profile section

By choosing a username, users can move away from solely relying on phone numbers for contact identification. Instead, they will have the option to create a distinctive and easy-to-remember username.

According to the report, WhatsApp users may soon be able to initiate conversations with others by simply entering their chosen username, without the need to know their phone numbers.

While the specifics of how usernames will function on WhatsApp are still unclear, it is expected that conversations initiated through usernames will remain protected by the app’s robust end-to-end encryption. This ensures that user privacy and data security will continue to be a top priority.

Although the feature is currently in development, it is anticipated that beta testers will have the opportunity to try it out in the near future.

In related news, the instant messaging application is also releasing a new interface for the group settings screen. The feature is currently available to some beta testers for now.

    According to the report, the new interface is clearer and more intuitive. Instead of opening an additional window every time an option is selected, it is now possible to enable or disable it directly from the screen by toggling the switch, resulting in time-saving.

    Bharat Upadhyay
    Bharat Upadhyay
    first published:May 25, 2023, 08:50 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 08:50 IST