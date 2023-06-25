WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Message Pin Duration' Feature Soon: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups. With this feature, it will be possible to pin a certain message within individual chats and groups, making it easier for anyone in the conversation to highlight it for future reference.

“While the feature is still in development, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a feature that allows users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat, and it will be available in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, the Meta-owned application is planning to release a feature that allows people in a conversation to choose how long their pin lasts. With this feature, users will have the flexibility to select a specific duration after which the pinned message is automatically unpinned.

At the moment, through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.11 update, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp wants to provide users with 3 different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. As reported within the alert, it is possible to unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires, giving users greater flexibility and control over their pinned messages.

With pinned messages, the Meta-owned platform aims to provide users with a tool that allows them to make important information or announcements to stay prominently displayed at the top of a conversation, ensuring that they are easily accessible and not overlooked by other messages, the report said.

In addition, the new message pin duration feature provides people with a convenient way to ensure timely and relevant information stays visible for a desired period. Once the set time elapses, the message is automatically unpinned, helping to maintain an organized, up-to-date, and clearer conversation.

The feature to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups, along with the ability to pin messages, is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.