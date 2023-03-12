WhatsApp To Roll Out Multi-Selection Feature For Messages On Windows: What It Means

In good news for WhatsApp users globally, the Meta-owned instant messaging application is reportedly working on multiple new features, including a new Multi-Selection mode on Windows. According to a new report, WhatsApp is releasing a new update for the Windows native app through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store.

As per WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the instant messaging application is releasing a select option within the context menu to select messages, for some beta testers. “Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, some users can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to either delete or forward them all at once," the report said.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, it is now possible to select multiple messages after clicking “Select” within the context menu of a conversation over a message. Alternatively, you can click anywhere within a conversation and the “Select messages” option will appear. This button allows users to select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete, star, copy, or forward them all at once.

This feature is really important as it offers some useful advantages, Previously, users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually. With this new feature, users can finally select multiple messages at once, saving time and effort.

With the ability to select multiple messages, users have more control over their chat history: they can delete or forward specific messages, and it is also possible to save them by marking them as starred, making it easier to manage their chats and storage.

The ability to select messages has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store. If you don’t see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it will be rolled out to more users over the coming day, the report said.

