WhatsApp To Roll Out Profile Icons Within Group Chats For These Users: Know More

After releasing the profile icons within group chats for iPhone users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is finally rolling out this feature to Android users. It is already available for some lucky beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.

“The feature has already been released in a previous update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it was under development on WhatsApp for Android and we did not receive any recent updates on the development of this feature until today," WABetaInfo reported. Now, WhatsApp is finally rolling out profile icons within group chats for Android.

According to the report, to see the profile icons within group chats, you need to open a group chat in order to discover if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account. This feature will definitely help users improve group member identification and make it easier to participate in group conversations as it also helps everyone quickly distinguish between different members thanks to their profile icon.

The profile icon is especially useful when group members share identical names or do not have a profile photo.

In particular, when a group member doesn’t have a profile photo or it is hidden, WhatsApp will display a default empty profile photo: this default icon is easily recognisable due to its unique characteristics, including its color, which is the same as the corresponding contact name, the report said.

The feature that adds profile icons to group chats is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store. In case the feature is not enabled for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry, it will be rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

