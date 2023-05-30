WhatsApp To Roll Out These Two New Features For Windows: All Details

Meta-owned WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, has reportedly rolled out two new features in its latest beta update for Windows users. The update, labeled WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2320.1.0, brings the ability to change the app language and introduces a message draft filter, providing enhanced convenience and functionality to its users.

Previously, users had to modify their system settings to switch to a different language within the app. However, with this update, WhatsApp users can now easily select their preferred language right from the settings menu. The addition of this feature streamlines the process and eliminates the need for users to navigate through their device settings to make the change.

The language change feature is not limited to the mobile version of WhatsApp. The WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2320.1.0 update, available on the Microsoft Store, offers the same language customization options for desktop users. This means that users can now modify the app language on their Windows computers without altering their system settings," WABetaInfo reported.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also introduced an enhanced message draft filter in this update. Users will now have the ability to filter their chats and display only those conversations that contain message drafts. This new filter will significantly simplify the process of locating and resuming unfinished conversations, ensuring that users never lose track of important messages.

Although these features are currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update from the Microsoft Store, the company plans to roll them out to more users in the coming days. So, if you don’t see the update immediately, rest assured that it will be available to you soon.

The introduction of the language change option and the message draft filter will undoubtedly make the app more user-friendly and efficient for its vast user base.