WhatsApp To Update User Interface For Android Devices: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out rounded alerts that follow the latest Material Design 3 guidelines. Material Design 3 is Google’s latest version of its open-source design system, which promotes the best practices of user interface design.

“We announced that WhatsApp was releasing a new tweaked interface by introducing redesigned switches and floating action buttons. With the update, these interface elements finally follow Material Design 3 guidelines, enhancing the user experience," WABetaInfo reported,

The report revealed that this is part of their project to redesign the app by aligning with the Material Design 3 rules. As per the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, beta users can clearly see that these dialogs are distinct from each other. In the previous update, WhatsApp had a standard interface for the alert.

With the latest update of WhatsApp beta, these alerts now have highly rounded edges that definitely align with the Material Design 3 guidelines. This design decision not only gives the user interface a new and modern appearance but also improves the overall user experience by making the different parts of the app look consistent with Material Design 3, WABetaInfo said.

Rounded alerts are available to some lucky beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and they are rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is adding a new button to the drawing editor that will allow users to send high-quality videos. The video resolution will be kept, but some compression will still be applied. Ergo, while the videos will not be shared in their original quality, the quality will still be better than videos shared in the standard way on the platform. WhatsApp will still default to using the “standard quality" setting, and users will have to choose the “high quality" option each time they want to share a video.