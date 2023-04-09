CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp Upcoming Feature: Soon You Will Be Able To Add And Edit Contacts Within App
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Upcoming Feature: Soon You Will Be Able To Add And Edit Contacts Within App

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

the new feature allows users to add contacts directly within the WhatsApp app.

The ability to add and edit contacts within the app is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

In good news for WhatsApp users around the globe, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that allows users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app. This feature is available for some beta testers that install one of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Meta-owned app recently released a new feature that allows users to add contacts or edit their information without having to leave the app.

“It’s worth noting that there already was a shortcut to add contacts, but it would redirect users to their device’s contacts app. With this feature, users can now easily add new contacts to their contacts list or Google account without leaving WhatsApp," the report said.

As per the report, the new feature allows users to add contacts directly within the WhatsApp app. This means that users will no longer need to switch between apps. If you want to know if the feature is already available for your WhatsApp account, open your contacts list within WhatsApp and select the option “New contact” .

In addition, you can also add unknown numbers to your contacts list when they reach you on WhatsApp, without switching to the contacts app. It is important to note that this feature is not limited to the process of adding contacts as it is also possible to edit contact information right within the app.

The report said that this feature definitely helps users save time. Adding or editing a contact within the app takes only a few seconds, whereas switching to the contacts app and then managing a contact can take a bit longer.

In addition, users won’t lose focus on their current activity on WhatsApp. if users had to switch apps to add a contact or edit its information, they might forget what they were doing in the conversation.

About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. Whatsapp
first published:April 09, 2023, 14:28 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 14:28 IST