WhatsApp Update: Group Admins Will Soon Be Able To Approve New Participants

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the world, is reportedly rolling out a new group chat feature on its platform. The Meta-owned app is releasing a group setting to manage how to approve new group participants

“With this feature, group administrators would be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups. In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.6.9 update from the Play Store, the website discovered that it is now rolling out to beta testers.

As per the report, there is a new option called “approve new participants” within the group settings section. In case this option is turned on, people who want to join the group must be manually approved by a group administrator.

The report suggests that this feature definitely offers more control over who joins the group: by toggling this option, group admins can now approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.

In addition, it can really help admins limit the large number of requests they receive from people who want to join a subgroup of their community. This feature is available for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more beta testers over the coming weeks, the report noted.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new update for the Windows native app through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store. It is now possible to select multiple messages after clicking “Select” within the context menu of a conversation over a message.

Alternatively, you can click anywhere within a conversation and the “Select messages” option will appear. This button allows users to select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete, star, copy, or forward them all at once.

Read all the Latest Tech News here