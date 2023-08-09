CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Update: You Can Now Share Screen During Video Calls - Here's How

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 08:29 IST

New Delhi, India

This feature will enable users to share their documents, photos and videos with contacts available on video calls.



The Screen sharing will allow users to share a live view of their screen during a call.

The popular instant messaging application WhatsApp has released two new features for video calls on its platform — Screen Share and Landscape mode. According to the Meta-owned platform, this new feature will soon be accessible on iPhones, Android smartphones, and the Windows platform. It’s anticipated to roll out to all users in the upcoming days.

“We’re adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp. You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

The Screen sharing will allow users to share a live view of their screen during a call. The feature can be initiated by clicking on the ‘share’ icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen. This feature will enable users to share their documents, photos and videos with contacts available on video calls.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call," the company said.

Here’s how to use the screen sharing feature on WhatsApp:

- Open WhatsApp on your device.

- Start a video call with someone

- Once the call is live, tap or click the ‘Share’ icon.

- Next, click on the ‘Share’ icon to initiate screen sharing.

- When prompted, grant screen share access.

- Choose to share a specific app or your entire screen

The screen-sharing feature on WhatsApp was first discovered and shared by WABetaInfo, a platform that previews upcoming WhatsApp features before their general release.

WhatsApp has introduced Landscape Mode for video calls, allowing users to engage in video calls in landscape orientation. This feature provides a broader and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on mobile phones.

first published:August 09, 2023, 08:29 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 08:29 IST