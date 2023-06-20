WhatsApp Users Can Easily Silence Calls From Unknown Numbers: Here’s How It Works

WhatsApp users can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the messaging app now allows you to silence calls from unknown numbers. That’s right, the new feature will ensure you don’t fall for any of the dangerous WhatsApp scams which involve people calling you via WhatsApp (both audio and video) to steal your money or other information.

WhatsApp says you can manually enable the feature from the settings which ensures that the messaging app automatically silences the call coming from random numbers that are not on your contact list. The feature was first released for the beta testers on Android, but now it is publicly rolling out for all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS. The process to enable the feature is simple and we are going to tell you how it works.

How to Silence WhatsApp Calls From Unknown Callers

You can silence unknown WhatsApp calls using these steps:

- Click on the three-dot menu at the top-right on WhatsApp

- Go to Setting of WhatsApp

- Click on Privacy

- Scroll down to Calls

- Enable Silence unknown callers

- Head back to main WhatsApp feed

The feature has been introduced to reduce the number of WhatsApp spam calls and scam calls that have become a serious issue. Many WhatsApp users have complained about receiving calls from international numbers that are targeting users with different scams every now and then. But having the option to silence callers will come in handy to avoid such incidents.

WhatsApp says that even though the calls from unknown callers will be silenced when the feature is enabled, you will still get a call notification and details in the history, just so that you don’t miss any important call from numbers that are not saved in your phonebook. The update is rolling out this week so it is possible that your phone might take a few days before it gets the new feature. You can check for any WhatsApp update from the app store on your Android or iOS device.