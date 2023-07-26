WhatsApp Users Can Soon Create New Group While Forwarding Messages: All Details

In good news for WhatsApp users, the popular meta-owned instant messaging application is reportedly rolling out a feature that allows users to create a new group while forwarding messages.

“A few hours ago, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.3 update has been released on the Google Play Store. While the update allows more users to experiment with enhancements to the interface that involve Material Design 3, and the new layout for the security notifications screen, this new version also introduces a new feature. Specifically, a select group of beta testers may be able to create a new group while forwarding a message," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, a new “create group” icon may appear within the forwarding screen and it allows users to quickly create a group. By selecting the option, users can add participants to the group and the message will be forwarded automatically.

To check if this feature is available for your account, try forwarding a message and see if the new icon appears on the forwarding screen, indicating that the feature is already enabled for you.

With the introduction of the “Forward to New Group” option, users get the ability to create a new group while forwarding messages. The report claimed that this feature not only saves time but also provides an excellent opportunity for users to create groups based on specific occasions or messages that inspire them to connect with certain contacts in a new group.

The Forward to New Group feature that allows users to create a new group while forwarding messages is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days. In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a message reaction feature for community announcement groups.