WhatsApp Voice Status Update Feature Rolled Out For iPhone Users: How To Use

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the world, has released an important new feature on its platform. The Meta-owned messaging app is widely rolling out voice status updates to everyone.

“We announced that WhatsApp was releasing the ability to post voice notes as status updates. Thanks to this feature, it is possible to reach a certain audience configured within privacy settings by sharing a voice note to status," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, the company has released the WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.75 update on the App Store. The update fixes an issue that prevented status updates from being downloaded when the app was closed, but it also allows more users to share voice notes through status updates.

How To Upload Voice Note As WhatsApp Status

- It is now possible to record a voice note and share it through Status.

- Just go to the Status tab > tap the pencil icon and hold the microphone icon to record.

- Voice notes shared as status updates cannot be longer than 30 seconds,

- You can forward your own voice notes from your chats to status.

In addition, the meta-owned platform is still rolling out the ability to multitask during a WhatsApp call without your video being paused thanks to the picture-in-picture mode.

If you don’t have one of these features, note that some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog, the report said.

The ability to share voice notes as status updates is available for more iOS users so be sure to update the app from the App Store to check if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out profile icons within group chats for Android. According to a report, to see the profile icons within group chats, you need to open a group chat in order to discover if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account.

This feature will definitely help users improve group member identification and make it easier to participate in group conversations as it also helps everyone quickly distinguish between different members thanks to their profile icon.

