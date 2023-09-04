WhatsApp Will Now Let You Use Multiple Accounts On One Android Phone: All Details

WhatsApp is testing a new multi-account feature which aims to address long-standing user requests—allowing them to add a different account to the same device without the need for parallel or cloned apps.

The Meta-owned app is also unveiling a redesigned settings interface—offering a more modern experience when navigating through the various options of the instant messaging app.

“The update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to access the app’s settings,” WABetaInfo reports.

In addition to enabling the use of multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device, WhatsApp will simplify the task of keeping conversations and notifications from different accounts separate. Currently, you can only add one extra account to your WhatsApp app, but this limit may expand in a future update.

Who Is It Available For?

The new update (WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21), which includes the ability to add multiple accounts and the revamped settings app, is reportedly rolling out to WhatsApp’s Android beta testers and is expected to reach a broader user base soon.

If you are using the public version of WhatsApp on Android, you won’t be able to experience the update just yet. However, since it is undergoing beta testing, it is likely that Meta will roll it out in a future stable version. In the meantime—if you can’t wait—you have the option to sign up as a beta tester.

In related news, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature to manage who can add members to communities. With this feature, the Meta-owned app aimed to provide community admins with more control over their communities by offering new features to manage permissions.