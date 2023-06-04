WhatsApp Working On Companion Mode For iPad Users: All You Need To Know

In good news for Apple fans, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding compatibility with iPad as a companion device.

With this feature, users can link up to 4 devices to their accounts, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security thanks to end-to-end encryption. The feature will be available in a future update of the app.

“We announced that WhatsApp was releasing the companion mode, allowing users to link an additional iOS device to an existing WhatsApp account. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.12 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now working on adding compatibility with iPad as a new linked device, available in the future," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, iPad is finally recognized as a linked device in the beta update. This means you will be able to link WhatsApp for iPad to your existing account in the future.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp for iPad is still in development and not yet available to beta testers. However, once it is released, you will finally be able to link your existing WhatsApp account on Android with your iPad.

“Since WhatsApp has recently released companion mode on iOS (and it’s gradually rolling out to some accounts), we can deduce that the next step is to release the app compatible with iPad," WABetaInfo said.

top videos

The fact that WhatsApp is currently working to make the application recognize iPad as a linked device could confirm that the app will be released to the public soon.

According to the report, the ability to link an iPad as a companion device on WhatsApp for Android is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.