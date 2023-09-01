WhatsApp Working On Email Verification Feature: How It Works

To make its platform more secure for users, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on an email verification feature. This new security feature will protect your account using your email address so that it can be used to verify your account.

“Thanks to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.19 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered a new feature to verify your email address," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, a new email verification screen is under development. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows more details about how WhatsApp will use your email address. The instant messaging app will provide users with an additional way to access their WhatsApp account once their email address is confirmed.

It is important to note that your email address will never be visible to your contacts as a privacy measure. Although there are limited details available regarding how this feature will be used, it is expected to be very useful in the future.

“For example, many users complain about not being able to log into WhatsApp because they don’t receive the 6-digit code via SMS. This feature should help those users access their accounts even when they are unable to do so," WABetaInfo said.

The report claimed that this security feature will be optional, and your email should be automatically verified if you use your Google account to back up your chat history on Google Drive or have previously set up two-step verification. The email verification feature is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned app is releasing a feature to edit messages within community announcement groups. With this feature, users can edit and modify the content of their previously sent messages, provided that it’s within a 15-minute window from the time of sending.