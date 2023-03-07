CHANGE LANGUAGE
WhatsApp Working On Expiring Groups Feature To Save Space: Know More

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 08:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Users will be able to choose from various expiration options

Users will be able to choose from various expiration options

Once the expiration date is reached, users will be prompted to clean up the group.

In good news for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned instant messaging application is working on expiring groups as an additional tool to save space. This new feature will allow users to set a certain expiration date for their groups.

Once the expiration date is reached, users will be prompted to clean up the group.

According to a report from WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform is developing this option that will be visible within group info in a future update of the app.

When this feature is released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week, or a custom date, and they will also have the ability to remove an expiration that was previously set in case they change their mind, it added.

It is important to note that this choice is personal as it will not apply to other group participants. As per the report, the introduction of this feature is expected to provide a good solution to a common issue where groups tend to become cluttered and irrelevant over time.

In addition, it provides users with a good storage tool to save space by managing groups over time, especially for those groups that are created temporarily for specific events such as organizing a birthday. The ability to choose the expiration for your WhatsApp groups is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring a split view feature to the tablet version of the app. The split screen mode allows users to view the chat list and chat window simultaneously and will also be available within the calls and status tabs.

The report suggested that users can easily switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats thanks to the split view.

