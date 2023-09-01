WhatsApp Working On Major Redesign For Android: Know More

After iOS, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new interface for Android devices with a white top app bar and a green app name.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.18 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp introduced several enhancements to the top app bar for a future update of the app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, the Meta-owned app keeps working on the new interface anticipated with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.16 update. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the new UI will include a white top bar, as opposed to the current one in green.

It’s important to note that similar changes are also under development on WhatsApp for iOS, as spotted with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update from the TestFlight app. This provides further confirmation that WhatsApp aims to bring both apps in line with a similar interface and the same features, even if the Android app will obviously align with the Material Design 3 guidelines.

The new interface with a white top app bar and a green app name is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app. Meanwhile, the Meta-owned app is releasing a feature to edit messages within community announcement groups. With this feature, users can edit and modify the content of their previously sent messages, provided that it’s within a 15-minute window from the time of sending.

The report suggested that this feature is even more useful in community announcement groups. The ability to edit messages within community announcement groups is currently accessible to select beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. WhatsApp is also working on a new privacy feature to protect the IP address in calls.