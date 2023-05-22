WhatsApp Working On New In-App Sticker Creation Feature: All You Need To Know

Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to create stickers directly within the app.

The feature utilizes iOS 16 APIs to extract subjects from images, automatically converting them into stickers. This development aims to provide a more seamless experience for WhatsApp users, eliminating the need for third-party applications.

The upcoming feature was first discovered in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.10.0.74, available on the TestFlight app. WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, reported that the messaging giant is implementing a refined version of the sticker creation feature in this beta release.

In the forthcoming update, the instant messaging application is planning to introduce a “New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet. While specific details about the feature remain scarce due to its ongoing development, it will reportedly allow users to select a photo from their library and offer various editing tools, including the ability to remove the background.

By integrating the sticker creation tool within the app, the Meta-owned platform aims to enhance the native experience for users, eliminating the necessity of relying on external applications.

It is worth noting that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. However, the in-app tool currently in development for iOS is expected to offer additional editing capabilities.

The feature is still under development, and users will have to wait for a future update to explore its full functionality. WhatsApp’s move towards incorporating an in-app sticker maker aligns with its ongoing efforts to provide users with a comprehensive messaging experience, enabling them to express themselves creatively within the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on the ability to react to messages by using a double-tap action, offering an alternative way to send a reaction. This new feature will be available in a future update.