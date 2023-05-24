CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Working On 'Translucent Effect' For Tab Bar: All You Need To know
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Working On 'Translucent Effect' For Tab Bar: All You Need To know

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Thischange is not yet visible even if you install the latest version of the application

When the translucent tab bar will be released, it can also enhance the overall user experience by making the interface definitely feel more elegant.

After launching the new edit message button option on WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring a different design where several sections will appear with rounded corners and small margins around the edges.

The translucent effect for the tab bar will provide users with a more modern look to the application, making it visually appealing and more pleasing to the eye. When the translucent tab bar will be released, it can also enhance the overall user experience by making the interface definitely feel more elegant.

According to WAbetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, p, because it is still in development. In fact, the tab bar still appears with a standard design without any effect in the current version of the application.

“We can confirm that a translucent effect will be applied to the tab bar in a future update of the app," WAbetaInfo said. The translucent effect for the tab bar is under development and it is planned to be released in a future update of the app.

In related news, the instant messaging application is also releasing a new interface for the group settings screen. The feature is currently available to some beta testers for now.

    According to the report, the new interface is clearer and more intuitive. Instead of opening an additional window every time an option is selected, it is now possible to enable or disable it directly from the screen by toggling the switch, resulting in time-saving.

    In addition, group administrators can decide whether to allow or disallow other participants to add people to the group with the new update. The new interface for the group settings screen is available to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

