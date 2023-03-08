White House Backs Bill To Give Biden Administration More Power To Ban TikTok

The White House said Tuesday it backs a bill in Congress to give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign technologies that could pose security threats.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the bipartisan bill sponsored by a dozen senators “would strengthen our ability to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors.”

“We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the President’s desk,” he said.

