Why Did Mark Zuckerberg Tweet This Spider-Man Meme After Launching Threads

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in 11 years today—on the very same day that Meta launched Threads—which is being touted as a major competitor to Twitter.

Zuckerberg, who goes by the username, finkd on Twitter, tweeted a famous Spider-Man meme wherein two Spider-Men are seen perplexed about who is who, pointing fingers at each other in confusion.

This is likely a dig at Twitter, and acknowledging that Meta’s Threads is here to stay, and looks to attract Twitter’s user base. This isn’t the first time that Mark Zuckerberg is indirectly challenging Elon Musk. Musk recently tweeted that he is “up for a cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg, and in resonse, the Meta CEO, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his social media platform Instagram and wrote, “Send me location.”

Threads is a text-based conversation app like Twitter, where users can write ‘threads’ about things that they want to communicate. “Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations,” Meta said. Users can log in using their Instagram account and “posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.”

The debut of the Threads app has already caused quite a stir. Shortly after its release, numerous celebrities and friends of people had already flocked to the platform. Renowned influencers such as MKBHD, British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and notable publications like The Washington Post have already made Threads accounts.