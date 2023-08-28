Why Jio Bharat 4G Phone Is Important In India’s 2G-Mukt Journey

Reliance Jio pushes on with the growth of its 5G network across the country but the telco realises the need to upgrade the existing 2G subscribers and for that, it needs the robust 4G network to supplement its future plans. More than 250 million feature phones are running on the dated 2G network and these users are unable to take advantage of the evolving digital ecosystem in the country.

To cater to these feature phone users, Jio has launched the revolutionary and ultra-affordable Jio Bharat 4G phone that has smartphone-like features and enables consumers to use digital services for their convenience.

Priced at Rs 999, the handset along with an additional Rs 123 per month for the data plan, JioBharat phone users can watch IPL cricket matches, and popular shows like ‘Asur’, ‘Inspector Avinash’ and ‘Rafuchakkar’ among others, thanks to the integrated JioCinema app. It’s understandable that the content-watching experience will be limited due to the small screen size of the JioBharat 4G handset but at least feature phone users will now have an option.

You also cannot discount the software innovation, considering that no other OTT player has been able to offer content for these 250 million feature phone users in the country. JioBharat 4G does not offer the latest or the most-powerful features but for someone spending Rs 1000 on a feature phone, it is a definite upgrade on their FM Radio-totting device.

According to the company, this feature phone aims to provide affordable access to the best-in-class Jio 4G network for customers still using 2G technology. It is imperative that for a country like India to become 2G-mukt, both affordability and innovation will have to go hand-in-hand, which means people can then enjoy the best digital experiences such as live streaming matches, digital payments via UPI and more.

Offering these features on a phone that costs under Rs 1000 not only guarantees consumers upgrading but also helps the country move to the greatest and fastest network technology.