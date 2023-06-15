World Record? Govt's Sanchar Saathi Portal to Empower Mobile Users Gets 1.8 Cr Visitors since May 16 Launch

Since the launch on May 16 of Sanchar Saathi, a citizen-centric platform for the safety of mobile phone users, it has registered over 1 crore 80 lakh visitor count. Considering the massive response within such a short period of time, department of telecommunications officials believe that the portal has achieved Guinness World Records worthy numbers.

“We would like to publish it in Guinness World Records because we believe that there is no government site or portal which has received this kind of response and visitors within a span of about 3-4 weeks,” one official told News18.

The Sanchar Saathi portal has been designed by the department of telecommunications’ research and development (R&D) wing Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the DoT has the ownership.

Through this portal, citizens can see how many SIM cards have been issued in their names and if there are any particular numbers, which they believe someone has taken by illegally using their identities, and then people can use the portal to block those numbers.

“Many times, people don’t get their stolen or lost phone back after registering an FIR. But they can give their details including IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity​) numbers in Sanchar Saathi and use that FIR copy also, and the enforcement agency will trace the device. In terms of success, over 2 lakh 60 thousand phones have been traced,” an official said.

Citizens can also share their feedback in case they remain unsatisfied with the recovery operation by the police. In such cases, DoT will engage with the corresponding police station and find out further details.

“If someone steals a phone and inserts a new SIM, an alert pops up in the respective police station where the complaint was registered. Once DoT traces the phone, it is the responsibility of the police to recover it,” the official said, while adding that Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) is also integrated with Sanchar Saathi.