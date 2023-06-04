WWDC 2023: Apple Likely To Introduce New Mac Studio On June 5 - All Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to host its Annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5 (tomorrow). Ahead of the official announcement Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has confirmed that Apple may introduce its refreshed Mac Studio model on Monday.

On the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Gurman explained that the new Mac in question is codenamed “J475." The current ‌Mac Studio‌ is codenamed “J375," suggesting that the new machine is indeed a next-generation ‌Mac Studio‌ model.

“Earlier this week, Gurman reported that Apple is testing two desktop Macs equipped with the M2 Max and ‌‌M2‌‌ Ultra chips. The ‌M2‌ Max was released in January upon the launch of the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but the ‌M2‌ Ultra chip is new and would succeed the M1 Ultra chip that Apple uses in the ‌Mac Studio‌," MacRumors reported.

According to Gurman, the ‌M2‌ Max Mac in testing features eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB RAM. This is the same as the chip in the ‌M2‌ Max version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The ‌M2‌ Ultra Mac apparently has 16 high-performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, and a 60-core GPU, though prior information suggests that the ‌M2‌ Ultra could feature up to 76 GPU cores. Different configurations feature 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB of memory.

According to a report, Apple is believed to be testing these new Macs just days ahead of the WWDC keynote, and Gurman said that he expects multiple Macs to be introduced at the event, including an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air model.

Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset will be available in six colours. The report claimed that Apple’s headset will be available in black, blue, gray, green, pink, and a sixth undisclosed color. They also claimed that the headset will have at least two storage capacity options, including 128GB and 256GB.