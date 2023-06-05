WWDC 2023 Latest Updates: Apple Store Down Ahead Of Event Today - Know More

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is set for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 keynotes, which is scheduled to take place today at 10:30 PM IST in India. Ahead of the event, Apple has temporarily taken down its online store.

Apple routinely takes down its online store prior to launching new hardware, a move that helps to build anticipation. Interestingly, this is the second year in a row that Apple has followed this practice before the WWDC event.

Apple WWDC 2023: All You Need To Know

Apple WWDC 2023 will take place on June 5 through June 9. The company is set to introduce developers to Apple’s latest software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. CEO Tim Cook is anticipated to unveil the long-awaited mixed reality headset and a 15-inch MacBook Air during the keynote address.

The in-person event will be held at the company headquarters, Apple Park, located in Cupertino, California, US. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

To catch the live stream of Apple’s WWDC 2023 Keynote, you have multiple options. From 10:30 pm onwards, you can tune in to Apple’s website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app, or YouTube. Simply visit the official Apple India website at www.apple.com and navigate to the dedicated WWDC 2023 event page. You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple’s native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome.

According to Apple, WWDC 2023 will primarily be online, with 175 session videos to be available on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app for anyone to watch for free. In addition to the keynote, Apple will have developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union where app developers can get access to the new tools and features that Apple will introduce for its products.