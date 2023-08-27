Elon Musk's X Launches New Job Listing Feature For Companies; To Rival LinkedIn, Indeed

Elon Musk’s X has now launched the beta for XHiring—a new platform for ‘verified organizations,’ wherein they can post job listings for various roles and “organically” reach suitable candidates.

Ever since Elon Musk acquired X (formerly known as Twitter), its users have witnessed a fair share of changes—considered both positive and negative. Recently, the X app has been striving to incorporate features like live streaming and now, the XHiring platform—positioned to compete with the likes of LinkedIn, Indeed and Monster. Musk has previously mentioned his desire to build X into an “everything app.” And this move appears to be another step in that direction.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations.Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta—exclusively for Verified Organizations,” X posted. It further added that these verified organizations will have the ability to showcase their “most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates.”

Notably, the platform is currently in its beta stage, with the rollout already underway. On its landing page, X states, “Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organizations. If eligible, we’ll enable the Hiring features on your account.”

Regarding how this feature would work, the images shared by XHiring show an X account that has listed jobs on its profile. This suggests the possibility of coming across job listings when you visit the account profiles of the companies participating in the XHiring program.

Elon Musk first hinted at the arrival of this feature back in May of this year. A user had suggested that Twitter’s portfolio could encompass a dating app called ‘Twinder’, to which Musk responded, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”