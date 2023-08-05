X To Get Livestreaming Feature Soon; Check Out Elon Musk's First Live Video Here

Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has undergone a number of changes—from rebranding to removing blue checkmarks. Now, the microblogging platform is introducing a new feature that will allow users to livestream videos.

Elon Musk on Friday posted an image of a camera icon, and said, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.”

Elon Musk also went live on X from his own account, @ElonMusk. In the video, he can be seen laughingly joking about whether or not the livestream was working, and then proceeds to show his colleagues and do bicep curls with a 45-pound dumbbell. As of this writing, the livestream has amassed a whopping 12.1 million views.

However, Musk and his team have not made it clear when the feature will be publicly available on X, or if it will be reserved for X Blue subscribers—as is the case with most new features on the platform.

In related news, Elon Musk also announced that X will now offer the ability to download videos, but only verified users will be allowed to do so. Additionally, the content creator who owns the video must also allow it to be downloaded. This is to ensure that people are not downloading videos without the permission of the creator.

Users have been requesting the ability to download videos from Twitter for a long time, and now that the platform finally offers this feature, many users will find it convenient to save videos without having to use third-party bots.