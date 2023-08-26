X Update: Paid Users Can Now Post Up To 2 Hr Of 1080P Videos

Elon Musk-owned X, previously known as Twitter, has introduced video and media enhancements for its microblogging platform. Premium subscribers can now share longer videos, up to two hours in 1080p quality or three hours in 720p quality. The media studio, accessible at studio.x.com, is now open to all X Premium subscribers.

Additionally, paid users can now download videos from their timeline to their phone’s camera roll. They also have the option to enable or disable video downloads for their own posts.

Other upgrades for premium X users include AirPlay support to stream videos to TVs, auto-captioning for popular videos, picture-in-picture playback for multitasking, video controls like playback speed, and improved live broadcasting quality on mobile.

Both Android and iOS users will experience an improved immersive video player, among other enhancements.

Recently, X owner Elon Musk invited journalists to publish directly on its micro-blogging platform to earn more money. He also removed headlines and text from news articles shared on X. Musk said this change would make things look better.

He also wants X to make a new way of showing news articles with only a lead image and a link. The picture will still take you to the article when clicked.

Elon Musk said: “If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform. Users will be charged on a ‘per article basis’ and will end up paying more if they don’t sign up for a monthly subscription".

The micro-blogging platform has also begun to pay eligible creators a share of their advertising revenue. Many Indian accounts have received large sums of money by subscribing to X Premium and having at least 500 followers and 5 million impressions in the last three months.

Musk has also been vocal about making X into an all-in-one app that can help you find jobs, do video calls, and even livestream.

With IANS inputs