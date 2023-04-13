Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed For April 18: Will It Come To India?

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is launching on April 18 and the company has confirmed this event will be for China and the global markets. The new Xiaomi Ultra phone will be its first to make it out of China, but going by the impressive Xiaomi 12S Ultra last year, we are eager to see how Xiaomi and Leica have managed to improve on the camera quality even more.

The company has confirmed it will be using new Leica lenses that are likely to be different from the sensors that Xiaomi has offered on the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch In April: What To Expect

It goes without saying that Leica cameras will once again be the headline makers for Xiaomi with its new Ultra phone. Being a flagship means it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the giant camera module will surely catch everyone’s eye, as it has with the recent design leaks.

Reports suggest Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup and the screen will have a flat frame. Xiaomi could have the model with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor will be part of the package, while we are yet to see what the other cameras will offer.

The phone is expected to feature a 4900mAh battery with 90W wired charging speed along with 50W wireless charging. We do expect a 2K AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate screen.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra India Launch On The Cards?

Xiaomi launched the 13 Pro in India recently, and that seems like the biggest hint that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra won’t be coming to the country for now. Add to that, the company usually becomes super active on social media before any major launch, which hasn’t been the case with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, at least from the Indian handles. There has also been reports that Xiaomi 13 Ultra might never launch in India, which will only become clearer when the company says something about it.

