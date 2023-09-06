Xiaomi 13T With Leica Cameras Launching This Month: What We Expect

Xiaomi 13 series is getting the T refresh this month as the company announces its launch event in Berlin on September 26. The company made a decent impression with the Xiaomi 13 series, especially with its Leica camera tech on the Xiaomi 13 Pro but now it seems the brand is going to offer the Leica goodies for the Xiaomi 13T lineup, which is likely to have the Xiaomi 13T and the 13T Pro.

The event details were teased by Lei Jun, Founder and CEO of Xiaomi via a post on X confirming the launch date and time. The event will also be live-streamed on Mi.com.

The invite clearly says Xiaomi 13T will be co-engineered with Leica, which means the camera sensors could be jointly developed by Xiaomi and Leica. The teaser doesn’t say the name of the devices but calling it series more or less tells you that the Xiaomi 13T will have a T Pro model.

Xiaomi 13T Launch This Month: What We Expect

Xiaomi 13T should be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, unless the brand decides to go with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 lineup. The phone should get up to 12GB RAM or even 16GB. But all the interest will be on the Leica cameras and whether Xiaomi will bring it on both variants this time around.

The phone is expected to have flat edges and a giant camera module at the back. Even though Android 14 is just around the corner, the Xiaomi 13T series is most probably going to have the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version which should be lighter than the OS we have seen on the lower Xiaomi phones. The teaser also suggests Xiaomi is going to focus on imaging and design for the new flagship lineup.

Xiaomi 13T is getting a global launch so it is possible that we might get to know if the company plans to bring the phones to markets like India later this year.