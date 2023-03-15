Xiaomi Confirms Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date: Here Are The Details

Xiaomi is ready to unleash the vanilla Redmi Note 12 series later this month. The company is hosting a global event to launch the new Redmi Note 12 phones that will sit below the Redmi Note Pro lineup in the company’s portfolio.

The Redmi Note series has been popular for the company over the years, notching up millions in sales across multiple countries, including India. Redmi Note has been synonymous with value-for-money for the buyer but with the changing price landscape of phones in 2023, expect the Redmi Note 12 series also to cost higher than usual but with new features in tow.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Details

The Redmi Note 12 series is going to launch on March 23 and for those watching in India the event starts at 8:30 PM on Thursday. The teaser of the invite from Xiaomi suggests the phones will have a vivid display, which could be the AMOLED display and probably offer a new set of cameras.

Xiaomi has recently started focusing on the global markets with its products. The Xiaomi 13 Pro with the Leica cameras made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona last month. Having a global launch for the Redmi Note 12 series hints at more countries getting the devices.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch: What To Expect

Redmi Note 12 is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while other variants could offer the Snapdragon 7 series chip. You could be looking at 108MP cameras on the vanilla model this time, which shouldn’t be surprising considering the Pro Plus model has a 200MP shooter. We expect Xiaomi to have MIUI 14 on these devices now that it has been officially released. The battery charging speed could stick with 67W which is not bad for the segment.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro models have got a starting price of Rs 18,000 this year, which means the Redmi Note 12 could be around Ra 15,000 unless Xiaomi decides to have a under Rs 13,000 variant for the buyers.

