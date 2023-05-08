Xiaomi Confirms These Smartphones Will Get 5G Support In India: All Details

Xiaomi has provided 5G support for most of its compatible smartphones in India but there have been question marks regarding some of the older Mi and Redmi phones that support 5G on the hardware but yet to have them enabled.

Now, the company says that it will ensure that 5G works on those models as well, which has come as a welcome news to the owners. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 series a few years back, and the company is now making sure that it will support 5G networks through their SIM via an upcoming software update.

It is interesting that Xiaomi has taken quite some time to share the update for Mi 10 series consumers. Many people had shared their displeasure about the company being quiet about 5G plans for their phones, now that 5G services (both standalone and non-standalone) are available in over 3000 cities in the country.

The update for the Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be rolled out over-the-air (OTA) after which owners of these phones will get 5G support, as long as it is available in their area. The update timeline for these phones have not been mentioned, and Xiaomi has just informed that the update will be rolled out soon.

Some of these Mi phones from Xiaomi launched way before the 5G bands in India were finalised. So offering an update that will support these 5G bands ensures consumers don’t look to jump ship and continue using their phone for a few more years.

Having said that, Xiaomi has been sketchy with its focus on software updates for older devices, it has been slow to offer the new OS versions. Keeping that in mind, we are not sure if the upcoming 5G support for these phones will also carry some level of security patch so that any mishaps because of the software update can be addressed seamlessly.

