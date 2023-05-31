Xiaomi Extends Warranty For Redmi Note, Mi And Poco Phones In India: Full List

Xiaomi users in India are getting a big relief this week, as the company is reportedly giving select Xiaomi mobiles extended warranty which allows them to repair their devices free of cost. The warranty is available for select Redmi Note, Poco and Mi models that the company has launched in the past few years. As per the details given by Xiaomi on its Discord channel, these selected models now get 2-years of warranty from the date you buy any of these supported phones.

Xiaomi Extended Warranty Phones In India

Xiaomi has shared the list of models that are getting this special warranty extension. Here are the models:

- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

- Poco X3 Pro

- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

As you can see from the list, Xiaomi has been very specific with the models that are getting the extended warranty. Generally you get 1 year warranty from the date of purchase, but the company is seemingly giving the owners of the aforementioned models one more year of support. The company has not officially shared the news via its social channels but expect an update on this front very soon.

Either way, if you have any of these models and have faced some issues then we suggest you check for the warranty limit and head over to the nearest Xiaomi service centre and get the repairs done for free.

Why Is Xiaomi Giving Extended Warranty On These Phones?

Xiaomi has not shared any official update on this change but even then some of you might be wondering why are only these models getting extra warranty.

It is possible that the company has observed hardware issues with these models and instead of repairing them altogether the company realises that it needs to support the customers and help them with a positive redressal. It will be interesting to see if the warranty update details have made its way to the service centres, or else people might have to come back paying for their repairs.