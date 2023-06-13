Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch Today: Timings, How To Watch Live Streaming And What To Expect

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is set to launch its two new products in India today. The company will launch a tablet - Xiaomi Pad 6 and a new TWS Redmi Buds 4 Active on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the country. The launch event will be live-streamed on limited platforms which include Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel, social media platforms, and Xiaomi website.

After the successful launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India last year, the company will be launching its successor Xiaomi Pad 6, a new mid-segment tablet, which will compete against the OnePlus Pad, Apple iPad mini, and the upcoming iQOO Pad. On the other hand, Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds will be up against brands like boAt in the budget audio segment.

Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch: How To Watch Live

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active launch event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel, social media platforms, and Xiaomi website. Interested viewers can catch all the live details here as we have embedded the live link below.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Expected Price

Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in April in China. The new tablet is available at CNY 1,999 (6GB/128GB) around Rs 23,100, CNY 2,099 (8GB/128GB), and CNY 2,399 (8GB/256GB) in the country. The company is expected to launch Xiaomi Pad 6 under Rs 30,000 in India. However, this is just speculation and we suggest our readers wait for the official announcement from the brand.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet in China comes with an 11.00-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 550nits of peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC processor. The Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet is powered by an 8600mAh battery. For optics, Xiaomi Pad 6 on the rear packs a 50MP primary camera, and a 2MP camera. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs MIUI for Pad 14 is based on Android 13 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage.