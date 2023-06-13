Xiaomi Pad 6 Tablet With 144Hz Display And Stylus Support Launched In India: Price, Features

Xiaomi has refreshed its tablet lineup in India with the new Xiaomi Pad 6 this week. The new tablet looks to make incremental changes on the hardware front, focus on a software that improves on multitasking and gets the tablet version of MIUI version with Android the underlying platform. You get a crisp display, reliable performance and a fast-charging battery. Add to that, there is stylus support and other accessories.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Price In India

Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet comes for a starting price of Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. You get Rs 3,000 cashback on the tablet when paid using ICICI Bank cards. The first sale of Xiaomi Pad 6 is on June 21. The 2nd Gen Xiaomi Smart Pen is priced at Rs 5,999 while the keyboard comes for Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 features a 11-inch 2.8K resolution LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate screen and support for Dolby Vision. Xiaomi is using the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage to power the device. It has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos which enhances your experience of watching movies. You have stylus support which is compatible with the new Xiaomi Smart Pen 2nd gen and the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard is the other accessory.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls. The tablet weighs under 500 grams and comes with 6.51mm thickness, which is quite slim for a tablet. You get the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version which is claimed to offer better multitasking features. The tablet has a 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging but the company says you can easily make it run for 2 days on a single charge.