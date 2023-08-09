Xiaomi Teases Mix Fold 3 With Quad Cameras, Launching On August 14: What We Expect

Xiaomi’s next foldable device is shaping up to be an exciting prospect and now we get another look at the Mix Fold 3 which is launching next week. The company has teased the back design of the foldable, which seems to be packing quad cameras, likely to be powered by Leica sensors.

The company has used the popular Mix moniker for its foldable devices, but so far it has got a limited launch. Xiaomi could change that with the Mix Fold 3, which could be a compelling rival to Samsung’s Z Fold 5 and from other Chinese brands like Vivo, Honor and OnePlus among others this year.

Lei Jun, Founder, Xiaomi is hosting a big event in China on August 14, where the new foldable product will be unveiled, and we are hopeful that the company shares some details about the global launch for Mix Fold 3. Xiaomi is one of the brands that could help the foldable segment evolve and multiple teasers of the Mix Fold 3 suggest the company is heading in that direction with its upcoming product.

The Mix Fold 3 looks thin, and seems to have a wide screen profile which should also be an interesting part of the device. But this could also be the foldable that takes imaging to another level. Leaks say the Mix Fold 3 could have a periscope telephoto lens, which is not available in most foldables launched in the market so far.

But like every foldable, we are keen to see if Xiaomi has a better take on the hinge mechanism and the crease on the display being manageable.

Xiaomi should use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power the device. Xiaomi has made a habit of surprising everyone with its pricing, but it will be a challenge for the brand to repeat the trick with the Mix Fold 3. We can’t wait to see what the new Xiaomi Fold promises and whether it will be launching globally this year.