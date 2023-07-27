Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Phone With Leica-Tuned Cameras Launching Next Month

The next few weeks are going to be about foldable devices. Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models and now Xiaomi has confirmed its next foldable model Mix Fold 3 is launching in August and going by the teasers, we have reasons to be excited about this product.

Xiaomi is going to use its Leica camera partnership to improve the imaging tech of its next foldable device. In fact, the teaser on Weibo talks about a new quad camera setup that both the companies have developed, which is a pretty good reason to be excited about on its own. However, the innovation is likely to end there, as the company is now using an improved design for its foldable which should offer extra durability to the Mix Fold 3.

As for the cameras, Xiaomi has shown that its Leica partnership is meant to offer serious solutions, which have seen with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra this year. The Mix Fold 3 getting a quad camera setup suggests we could have a 1-inch sensor, paired with an ultrawide and a couple of telephoto sensors, making the whole package attractive and versatile.

We’re certain the company will share more teasers for the Mix Fold 3 in the build up to the launch event next month. Hardware will probably be the best in the segment, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 12 or even 16GB RAM. While all these features are promising, it all comes down to the finesse of the foldable, and Xiaomi needs to make sure that the device is sleek and compact which seems possible with all the talk about its new design approach.

Samsung has moved to its fifth-gen foldables this week, while Xiaomi gears up for its third iteration of the Mix Fold. However, the Chinese company is yet to go global with its product, which will test its true credentials, only then it could stake claim on competing in the segment against the big boys.