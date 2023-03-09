You Can Access Messages Via Inbox On The Facebook App

Meta wants to remind you that the Facebook app is still very popular and millions use it. And then, it says that now you can access the message inbox via the social networking app. The funny thing is, Facebook had the option for many years, but then the company decided that it needed another app just to show you the messages, and forced many to download the Messenger app.

But the platform has now played a U-turn by offering the message inbox back on the Facebook app. We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app and you’ll see us expand this testing soon,” Meta stated in a post this week. So why is the change happening?

Meta says that having this on Facebook will help its push for content discovery and sharing. It has nothing to do with the supposed decline of Facebook which continues to lose relevance among the host of other social media apps and short video era.

The company claims to have reached a milestone of two billion daily active users, which is a lot but the growth of the platform has definitely come down over the years.

Either way, we are hoping that Meta decides to make this change permanent and not have another app in the future just to get people to download them for messages.

Meta was formed out of Facebook as the social networking app was riddled with user privacy and data regulation issues, the biggest event being the Cambridge Analytica fiasco. Meta was also created so that Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp could come under a parent company, just like Alphabet with Google.

The market trends have changed, where people consume more videos than textual posts. Meta continues to use its power to cross-integrate features, the latest being Status on WhatsApp which works like Instagram Stories. But messages will continue to be a useful feature for millions.

