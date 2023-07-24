YouTube Could Soon Allow You To Create Shorts From Other’s Comments: What It Means

YouTube was late to the market with its short video platform called Shorts but now it is one of the popular destinations for creators and the public. The platform continues to evolve with a new set of features and it is testing more in the background, one of them is the ability to create a Shorts video out of comments.

That’s right, you can take YouTube’s help to create Shorts out of comments made by other people. YouTube’s internal support page suggests the feature will be called viewer-created Shorts featuring comments.

The tests are being done on both Android and iOS devices but with select users for now. Using comments to create Shorts does sound like an interesting feature but we are not sure if people are really asking for an option like this. Internal tests don’t necessarily mean we will see this feature roll out for the public but it is good to see YouTube try out different options, which helps Shorts be a different proposition compared to Reels and TikTok.

While users could benefit from the ease of making content for Shorts, it raises questions about the control YouTube has over which and whose comments are used to make the video. After all, comments on the platform are varied, abusive in nature and even just random passages.

So it is important that Shorts has a grip on the kind of content created using comments, or else, it would become crucial that YouTube has better checks for the comments section of Shorts and all its videos in general. YouTube Shorts is now available across all devices, which includes the mobile app, TV and the web. But it is likely that the comments-related feature will be limited to the mobile app, since most people comment on Shorts video through mobile.