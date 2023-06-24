CHANGE LANGUAGE
YouTube Is Making Account Impersonation Harder To Protect Creators: What We Know
1-MIN READ

YouTube Is Making Account Impersonation Harder To Protect Creators: What We Know

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 11:53 IST

San Bruno

YouTube claims that this move will protect genuine fan channels that are passionate about celebrating their favorite creators. (Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash)

YouTube is gearing up to take strict action against account impersonation on the platform by introducing a new policy for fan channels.

According to a YouTube blog post, now, if users want to create fan channels or already run one, they will have to ensure that they “make it obvious” by choosing a channel name or handle that suggests that their channel doesn’t represent the original creator, artist or entity.

The goal is to make it obvious to viewers that these fan channels are not representative of the original creator. 

In the same blog post, YouTube notes that these changes will be in effect starting August 21, 2023.

Citing examples, YouTube said someone claiming to be a ‘fan account,’ of a creator but actually posing as them and reuploading their content will be prohibited.

Moreover, accounts that have the “same name and avatar or banner as another channel, with the only difference being a space inserted into the name or a zero replacing the letter O,” would also not be allowed.

YouTube claims that this move will protect genuine fan channels that are passionate about celebrating their favorite creators, and will also help creators by ensuring that their names are not used for “malicious purposes.” This will also help fans identify the original channel and avoid being misled into believing that an impersonating channel is the original one.

Impersonation is a major issue for both creators and the company. Creators frequently lose views and revenue due to impersonating channels that steal content and upload it as their own. This move is likely to have a significant impact on this problem.

first published:June 24, 2023, 11:53 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 11:53 IST