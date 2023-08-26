YouTube Music Live Lyrics Feature Released On Android, iOS: How It Works

YouTube Music: YouTube Music, a music streaming service developed by YouTube, is reportedly rolling out live lyrics features on Android and iOS. Live lyrics are already accessible on Apple Music, and now users of YouTube Music will also have access to this feature.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Lyrics tab in Now Playing has been improved with a new design. The text is now larger and better spaced for easy reading. The current line is highlighted in white, and the rest of the text is a light gray. You can scroll down to read more lyrics, and the page will automatically move when the song progresses to the next line.

The background uses blurred cover art, and uses a note to signify audio before lyrics start. Currently, some tracks offer live lyrics, while others still have the static version. The reason behind this difference isn’t clear. “Our initial testing shows that the source of lyrics and release date don’t seem to affect this," 9to5Google reported.

Numerous reports confirm that live lyrics are being introduced to YouTube Music for both Android (version 6.15) and iOS (6.16) starting today. If you don’t see the feature right away, you might consider force stopping YouTube Music from App info and trying different songs.

The rollout of live lyrics is separate from the ongoing testing of the updated Now Playing UI, which includes the addition of comments, the report said.

In related news, YouTube Music for Wear OS now allows users to browse the songs in a playlist or album.

Since launch, when users selected an album or playlist in the YouTube Music Wear OS app, it would lead them to a minimalistic page containing only the name and two buttons — one for downloading and the other for playing.

Now, the same page displays a list of all songs, enabling users to choose and play a specific track.