YouTube Reinstates Donald Trump's Account Ahead of 2024 Presidential Polls
1-MIN READ

YouTube Reinstates Donald Trump’s Account Ahead of 2024 Presidential Polls

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 01:49 IST

California, US

YouTube has announced that former US President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel has been reinstated. (Image: Reuters)

YouTube has announced that former US President Donald Trump's YouTube channel has been reinstated. (Image: Reuters)

YouTube stressed the need to balance the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates

YouTube has announced that former US President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel has been reinstated.

The account had been restricted in wake of the Capitol attack in January 2021. This decision follows the lead of platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

In its statement, YouTube stressed the need to balance the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election.

“Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election," YouTubeInsider said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube," it added.

Notably, YouTube’s decision comes as the US former president gears up for his 2024 presidential run. The reinstated account has over four thousand videos with 2.64 million subscribers.

Earlier in November, Twitter CEO Elon Musk used a poll to decide whether to reinstate Trump’s account. Subsequently, Facebook also reversed Trump’s ban.

In response to the ban on all major platforms, Trump’s media company later started its own social media app, Truth Social. He regularly posts on the platform.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
first published:March 18, 2023, 01:39 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 01:49 IST
