CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » YouTube Will No Longer Recommend Videos If You Turn Off Watch History: How It Works
1-MIN READ

YouTube Will No Longer Recommend Videos If You Turn Off Watch History: How It Works

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 13:40 IST

California, USA

Owing to this change, YouTube also notes that users' homepage may look a lot different.

Owing to this change, YouTube also notes that users' homepage may look a lot different.

YouTube's upcoming feature allows you to disable video recommendations by simply turning off your YouTube Watch history. Read on to find out how it works.

If you use YouTube, you would be aware about how the platform recommends videos to you—and at times—users may not want to see recommended videos. Now, in a new announcement today—YouTube said that its latest update allows users to disable video recommendations if they turn their watch history off. 

“Starting today, if you have YouTube watch history off and have no significant prior watch history, features that require watch history to provide video recommendations will be disabled – like your YouTube home feed,” YouTube said. 

YouTube also notes that as a result of this change, users’ homepage “may look a lot different," and that users will now be able to see the search bar and the left-hand guide menu, “with no feed of recommended videos, allowing you to more easily search, browse subscribed channels, and explore Topic tabs instead."

As for the availability, YouTube stated that the feature to turn off watch history will be rolled out gradually to users over the next few months. This likely means that not all YouTube users will get to experience this change immediately.

How to Turn off YouTube Watch History:

  1. Sign in to the Google account you use for YouTube.
  2. Next, visit this link.
  3. Now, scroll down and find ‘YouTube History.’
  4. Click ‘Turn off.’ That is it. Your YouTube History is now off. 

YouTube has been making changes to its platform to benefit its viewers over the past few months. In June, the Google-owned company introduced a new policy for fan channels. This policy requires users who want to create or already run a fan channel to make it clear that their channel is not affiliated with the original creator, artist, or entity by choosing a channel name or handle that reflects this. These changes will go into effect later this month—on August 21, 2023.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. YouTube
first published:August 09, 2023, 13:36 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 13:40 IST