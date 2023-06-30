CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » YouTube Will Stop Working If You Have Ad Blockers: Report
YouTube Will Stop Working If You Have Ad Blockers: Report

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 19:08 IST

Delhi, India

The video streaming platform is ready to take extreme action if you don't stop using ad blockers.

YouTube is testing a three strikes policy for people using ad blockers.

This was first discovered by a Reddit user, now the company has confirmed this test to Android Authority. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers," a YouTube spokesperson said.

The company also provided details on how the policy works, while noting that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service."

The affected users will receive “repeated notifications" asking them to allow ads on the platform. “In extreme cases, where viewers continue their use of ad blockers, playback will be temporarily disabled," the company explained.

The company also said that it takes disabling video playback “very seriously," and will only disable playback if users repeatedly refuse requests to disable ad blocking on the platform. “In cases when viewers feel they have been falsely flagged as using an ad blocker, they can share this feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt," it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
