CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » Zomato UPI Services Launched: Here's How To Activate And Use It
1-MIN READ

Zomato UPI Services Launched: Here's How To Activate And Use It

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Customers using Zomato can now sign into the application and create their own UPI IDs.

Customers using Zomato can now sign into the application and create their own UPI IDs.

Zomato has implemented this change to reduce reliance on third-party payment apps and decrease the number of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders

Popular online food delivery app Zomato has launched its own UPI (Unified Payments Interface) service, a real-time payment system in partnership with ICICI Bank. The new service introduced by Zomato will enable users to make payments to both merchants and individuals directly.

This means that users can conveniently pay for their purchases from various merchants and also send money to other users in a peer-to-peer manner. Customers using Zomato can now sign into the application and create their own UPI IDs, after which they will be able to make payments through the app itself.

To activate Zomato UPI, follow these steps:

- Open Zomato app on your device

- Click on the profile section of your Zomato account.

- Scroll down until you find the Zomato UPI option.

- Click on “Activate Zomato UPI."

- Set your desired Zomato UPI ID.

- Select your mobile number when prompted.

- Link your bank account to enable effortless payments via the Zomato application.

By following these simple steps, you can easily activate Zomato UPI and enjoy the convenience of making seamless payments for your orders.

When ordering food on Zomato, you no longer need to be redirected to other UPI applications like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. With the introduction of Zomato’s UPI service, you can now conveniently pay your food bills directly through your Zomato UPI account. This eliminates the need for additional steps or switching between different payment apps, making the payment process smoother and more seamless for Zomato users.

top videos

    Zomato has implemented this change to reduce reliance on third-party payment apps and decrease the number of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders. Additionally, this move may have an impact on the business of Paytm and Google Pay, as creating a Zomato UPI account does not require completing a KYC process.

    Currently, the Zomato UPI service is in a pilot program and is accessible only to a limited number of users. However, it is expected that this service will be made available to all Zomato users in the coming months. Initially partnered with ICICI Bank, Zomato is also planning to collaborate with more banks in the near future.

    About the Author
    Bharat Upadhyay
    Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
    Tags:
    1. zomato
    2. UPI
    first published:May 17, 2023, 09:24 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 09:24 IST